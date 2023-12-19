Man found guilty in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oregon man has been found guilty in the case of an Alaska teen who was killed in 1978.

It took an Anchorage jury about two hours of deliberation to convict Donald McQuade, 67, of Gresham, Oregon, found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Shelley Connolly, who was last seen alive in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 1978.

Connolly’s body was found near Beluga Point and a medical examiner ruled that she had been sexually assaulted and that her death was a homicide, but the case eventually went cold.

In 2019, DNA technology matched a sample taken from Connolly’s body to McQuade. The defense argued the DNA evidence didn’t answer the question of who actually killed Connolly, only that their client likely had sex with her sometime before the murder. But the state argued successfully that McQuade killed Connolly during a sexual assault and then dumped her body at a pull-out on the Seward Highway.

McQuade has been living in Gresham and has been free on bail for several years. After the guilty verdict, McQuade was handcuffed and taken back into custody with sentencing scheduled for April 26.

Public Defender Benjamin Dresner said he still believed in McQuade’s innocence and planned to appeal the case.

