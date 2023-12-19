Ordinance aims to create more affordable housing, but some worry the change will cause problems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An ordinance, scheduled to be voted on by the Anchorage Assembly at Tuesday night’s regular meeting, would allow builders to adhere to residential building codes instead of commercial when constructing triplexes in Anchorage. The ordinance would also allow for the residential building permit process to be adhered to when constructing fourplexes.

This would help address, at least partially, what Assembly member Kevin Cross considers an affordable housing crisis in Anchorage.

Many in the South Addition Community Council oppose the code change for a variety of reasons, including concerns that there wouldn’t be enough space for parking with the construction of more triplexes and fourplexes, it wouldn’t make housing more affordable in Anchorage and there hasn’t been enough time for everyone potentially impacted by the changes to have a proper understanding of its impacts and implications.

If passed Tuesday, Cross said the changes could be amended at future Assembly meetings to address concerns.

