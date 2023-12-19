The snowiest season-to-date for Anchorage!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents are living in snowfall history archives as the city tallies yet another snowfall record.

After multiple storms brought 40 inches of snow last month to Anchorage, the city is once again accumulating outsized snowfall totals. So far in December, there has been nearly 30 inches of snow (29.6″). Together, with November’s total, those two months add up to 70 inches, making it the all-time snowiest ever winter-to-date since records started being kept in the last century.

The 2011-2012 season remains the snowiest winter season of all time. That year, the city received 134.5 inches of snow for the WHOLE winter, but the total into December wasn’t as high as it is now.

The next 72 hours bring more snow to Anchorage and very challenging weather conditions to other parts of Southcentral Alaska.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Eastern Turnagain Arm, which includes Girdwood, Portage and Whittier. The advisory goes into effect Tuesday at 9 a.m. through Wednesday at 1 a.m. Heavy snow is expected with 9-18 inches forecast around Girdwood and Portage, with gusts to 40 mph. The Whittier forecast calls for 7-14 inches of snow, blowing around at times, with winds gusting to 30 mph. Even Seward could see heavy snows, a wide-ranging estimate of 12 to 18 inches.

Travel anywhere between these locations will likely be difficult with heavy snow and high winds gusting to 40 mph.

Anchorage is up to 70.1 inches of snowfall for the winter season. (Jackie Purcell/KTUU)

The Anchorage snowfall totals continue to rise in dramatic fashion for the 2023-24 season. (Jackie Purcell/KTUU)

