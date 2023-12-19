State makes progress in SNAP backlog, hopes money in Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed budget will help

The State of Alaska says it's making some progress in processing SNAP applications but a backlog remains
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska says a newly implemented workload plan may be making a difference in easing a backlog of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) renewals and recertifications.

As of Friday, Dec. 15, there were 10,827 applications or recertifications in the backlog, down from the more than 12,000 that were reported earlier this month, according to the Department of Health.

Shirley Sakaye, communications director for the health department, wrote in an email on Monday that teams were processing an average of 254 applications a day for much of last week. On Sunday, the same team completed 292 cases, exceeding their daily goal of 250.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget has funds to help deal with the backlog, including nearly $9 million to be used to hire 30 new eligibility technicians. In the email, Sakaye said the positions would be long-term but not permanent and would be used to conduct more complex eligibility determinations for public assistance programs.

“They will play a key role in the division’s ability to clear the backlog and stay current in the future,” Sakaye wrote.

The governor’s proposed budget also includes money to help purchase food at food banks and their partners across the state. A release from the Governor’s Office put the funding at $5 million. Cara Durr with the Food Bank of Alaska said the money is sorely needed.

“I think this funding is needed crucially right now,” Durr said. “In addition to the impacts that we’ve seen from the SNAP backlog and people turning to the food bank network for assistance, of course, we’ve seen less donations this year and our shelves have been pretty empty. So, if this goes through it is just going to be a huge win for our network and it is going to go really far in helping feed people.”

The governor’s budget is considered a starting point for the Alaska Legislature which meets again in January.

