Willow Project construction allowed to begin following federal court appeal denial

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Construction work on a massive oil development on Alaska’s North Slope is finally scheduled to begin after delays caused by appeals from opposing groups, according to a court ruling on Monday.

In a filing by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, ConocoPhillips Alaska and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management received permission to move ahead with building the site that would reportedly haul in millions of barrels of oil and bring billions of dollars to the U.S. economy.

Appeals from conservation groups attempted to halt work on the site, notably from Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic and Center for Biological Diversity. The two organizations, as well as environmental groups, have raised concerns about greenhouse gas emissions from Willow and the effects on vulnerable Arctic populations such as the polar bear, Arctic ringed seals, and bearded seals.

ConocoPhillips had previously said that the site would cover roughly 380 acres of land on Alaska’s North Slope and at its peak would produce around 180,000 barrels of oil per day, which would inject close to $8 billion in revenue for the federal government.

In comparison, the biggest oil project in North America at Prudhoe Bay delivered around 1.5 million barrels of oil per day at its peak operation from 1979 to 1989, according to BP Alaska.

In a statement Tuesday morning, ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Rebecca Boys said that the company is happy to be moving ahead in its work.

“ConocoPhillips is pleased the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction pending appeal,” Boys wrote. “ConocoPhillips is proceeding with Willow construction as we continue to review the court’s decision.”

Conservation groups have argued not only that the project would increase greenhouse gas emissions, but that the March 2023 approval from President Joe Biden’s administration goes against promises Biden made about curbing the effects of climate change.

The final decision in March listed the preferred alternative for calling for up to three drill sites, compared to the five that had been favored by ConocoPhillips Alaska. The three drilling pads would cover an area of 380 acres out of a total of 200,000 acres that the Bear Tooth Unit covers.

The Bureau of Land Management released a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement on Feb. 1, the final one in its evaluation of the Willow Project. In it, the agency identified what it called “flaws” in an August 2021 decision by the U.S. District Court of Alaska that stopped permits of the project.

