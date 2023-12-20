Alaska Education Commissioner opposes blanket BSA increase

Commissioner Bishop says more money for teachers is the state’s current priority.
FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
By David Bernknopf
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Education Commissioner Deena Bishop is standing behind Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal offered last week that includes more money for teachers, but no increase for the Base Student Allocation (BSA).

The BSA is the amount of money the state provides per student to school systems in Alaska. The current allocation of $5,960 has fallen well behind inflation in recent years.

Anchorage Superintendent of Schools Jharett Bryantt issued a statement earlier criticizing the proposed budget. He said ASD is doing it’s best, but needs more state help to make sure students succeed.

“The quality of education that districts are able to provide is being eroded by inflation and the state shirking its constitutionally mandated duty to maintain a system of schools that thrives,” Bryantt’s statement said.

But don’t look for a quick agreement between the two educators any time soon.

“He has his opinions, but I can say as a Alaskan who’s been in education for 34 years, that our state can make investment in education and what we’re looking for, and as an educator myself, those inputs into education should hit where they matter most. I am a proponent of paying teachers more. Teachers who are the closest to the children should be paid more — and that was part of the bill. I believe in funding education for the things that we want out of education. Many times, we’re not always putting our money where the best places are,” Bishop said in response to Bryantt’s statement.

Bishop held the job of Anchorage schools superintendent prior to Bryantt. At that time, she supported increasing the BSA. But now that she works in the Dunleavy administration, she says her opinion has changed.

Now Bishop says targeted spending increases are a better way to go.

“So it wasn’t a blanket, let’s change the BSA, which is the ask of the Anchorage School District to $13,000. It was let’s increase professional development for teachers. Let’s increase tutors in schools and especially supportive of the READS act,” Bishop said.

The Governor’s proposed budget is expected to be changed by the legislature when the next session begins in January and legislators could still pass an increase in the BSA at that time.

Bishop spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon after giving a speech on education before the Anchorage Rotary Club at the Dena’ina Center.

