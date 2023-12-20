Anchorage Assembly approves election interference ordinance

Afternoon FastCast Dec. 19, 2023
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a quick vote with very little discussion, the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday voted 11-1 to make changes to the municipal code, making the creation of a fraudulent public record a Class A misdemeanor.

Assembly member Scott Myers was the only person to vote against this ordinance, and he didn’t give a reason why to the Assembly.

The ordinance was also postponed from the previous Assembly meeting because of concerns about certain language in it.

But on Tuesday the legislative counsel and municipal attorney agreed the language in it is strong and specific enough to where a person could not be charged for doing something accidentally; intent would have to be proven.

This all circles back to October when the Anchorage ombudsman concluded the city’s information technology director created an unofficial IT policy, and then leaked that policy to a campaign activist to challenge the results of last April’s election.

The Alaska Court System states a person convicted of a Class A misdemeanor could be sent to jail for as long as a year, and/or have to pay up to $25,000 in fines.

The approved ordinance considers interference to include destroying, suppressing, concealing, removing or impairing the legibility or availability of a public record that omits or prevents the making of an accurate, public record.

Also on Tuesday night the Assembly approved proposed amendments to the election observer’s handbook.

