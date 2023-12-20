Anchorage is closing in on 75″ of snow for the season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the year of snow, as it seems to be never-ending across Southcentral. For the first time in recorded history, it’s looking very likely Anchorage will reach our seasonal snow average of 77.9″ before the end of the year. In fact, it’s very plausible that we could reach that mark just in time for Christmas.

There is some good news in the forecast, as snow is already exiting Southcentral. This will set the stage for a few dry and somewhat sunny days, before more snow builds back into the region. While some passing snow showers can still be expected today, much of the activity will stay confined to Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected. Elsewhere across Southcentral expect some morning flurries, with peeks of afternoon sunshine in the forecast.

While inland locations do manage to catch a break through Friday, coastal regions will still deal with some scattered areas of wintry mix and snow. As storms will continue to move into the Gulf of Alaska, with much of the active weather the rest of this week taking aim on Southeast. You’ll want to get outside enjoy the fresh snow and peeks of sunshine, maybe even dig out, as snow will be quick to return as we welcome in Christmas weekend.

Right now it’s looking like we’ll begin to see snow late Friday night moving into Southcentral, as a low just south of the Aleutians moves into the Gulf of Alaska. This storm has the potential to bring a few inches of snow, but the track will certainly need to be monitored. Any slight deviation in the path could bring the potential for more snow for inland locations.

With snow in the forecast for Christmas and a snow depth approaching 25″ in many spots, this will be a top 10 Christmas in terms of snow depth. Be safe on the roads in the coming days as crews work to clear the roads.

Southeast can expect to see daily rain and snow in the forecast, with highs topping out in the 30s and 40s.

Have a safe and happy Wednesday!

