Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Man found guilty in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
police crime scene
Wasilla woman shoots intruder in defense of husband during deadly home invasion, troopers say
MF _ snowiest_ANC 12-19-23
The snowiest season-to-date for Anchorage!
Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall
Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall
Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on navigation center until August
Assembly looks to take action on election interference ordinance

Latest News

A police vehicle is parked on a road leading to the scene of a helicopter crash in Washington...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital