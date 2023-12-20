ASD board members pass joint resolution with Assembly, discuss nearly $100M budget deficit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District administration and board members are actively working to address what Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt says is an approximately $98 million budget deficit in fiscal year 2025.

During the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, the board unanimously passed a joint resolution with the Anchorage Assembly to support fair, inflation-adjusted state funding. The two elected bodies stated that such funding is required to “maintain a quality public school system and increase student performance.”

The administration brought forth possible budget reduction suggestions such as increasing the pupil-to-teacher ratio for fourth grade and higher, adjusting services for gifted students in the IGNITE program and reducing administrative services, among other proposals.

According to the administration, there is a projected $53 million to $71 million in fund balance that is available to offset part of that deficit, which the board is considering.

A small number of Anchorage residents came out Tuesday night to voice concerns about possible cuts in the district’s budget.

Anchorage Education Association President Corey Aist voiced concerns with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recently proposed budget, calling it “an insult to every student, family and staff member who works for ASD and schools across Alaska.”

“Any program you cut will not help ASD with inadequate state funding into the future and those programs will be gone — probably forever,” Aist said. “Any staff you cut will exacerbate the problem of overcrowded classrooms, add to the already unsurmountable number of student behaviors and negatively impact your school board goals.”

Aist spoke with conviction in his prewritten statement, urging the school board to leave a legacy of “advocacy and triumph” in the face of adversity.

Caitlin Poindexter, a parent of twin daughters in the school district, said she wants to see big changes, such as having longer school days while cutting one day off the school week.

“We need to focus on thinking what we can do differently, and better, and efficiently,” Poindexter said.

Bryantt has said the district is facing an even larger budget deficit this year due to rising costs and receiving funding equal to the amount given six years ago.

“Our budget does need to be balanced based on our confirmed revenues and expenditures. And that’s really important because, as we all know, the governor’s budget did not include any increases to education funding. And while the Legislature may come together to provide an increase like they came together to vote for an increase last legislative session, we won’t know that information for quite some time,” Bryantt said.

While Dunleavy did not specifically include an increase to the BSA in his proposed budget, he did include other increases:

Statutory funding for school districts according to the Foundation Program, Pupil Transportation, and School Debt Reimbursement formulas in statute

$8.3 million for school construction and major maintenance

$5 million for the Alyeska Reading Academy and Institute

$1.5 million for Teacher Recruitment, Retention, Certification and Apprenticeship Development

$1.5 million for continued Career and Technical Education Initiative

Earlier Tuesday, each board member spoke on things they were open to possibly cutting out of the options listed in a document. Some of the members’ non-negotiable items were listed as cuts for others.

Board member Pat Higgins was not interested in having cuts that would impact academic outcomes or student success, including delaying curriculum purchases. Higgins was also not willing to cut anything that would create a safety issue or bring the fund balance down to 5%, which he believed was too low.

Board president Margo Bellamy said some of her non-negotiable funding areas were nurses, sports or activities and The Dome rental. She said she was interested in the possibility of even delaying some curriculum materials that they may be able to put on hold and then pick back up in the future. Bellamy is also considering the possibility of reimagining IGNITE, the language immersion program or various other programs.

Board member Kelly Lessens supported having less investment in sports or activities and more into growth in reading and middle school math. Then, she said, if there was an increase in the BSA, then they could put money back into sports.

“The reality is we have a $98 million deficit that has not been adjusted in our students’ lifetimes,” Lessens said.

Lessens described cutting sports as a “terrible choice,” but believes it’s imperative to have nurses and librarians, along with any curriculum materials.

Bellamy told Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday that the public can provide input through a survey online or public testimony at ASD meetings.

“We want feedback, we do want to improve and we do want to capture notes that maybe we didn’t capture from Saturday that we want to include in the document moving forward,” Bryantt said. “It’s going to be a long path that’s not going to be without pain when it comes to getting towards a balanced budget by the end of February.”

Nothing has been tentatively decided and the discussion on the shortfall is an ongoing process as the board and administration work on narrowing down possible solutions to the budget cuts.

