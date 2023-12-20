Assembly tackling homelessness, affordable housing and election interference at regular meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homelessness, affordable housing and election interference are just some of the topics set to be discussed by the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night.

The Assembly will delve into two pilot programs that aim to create more stable living environments for Anchorage’s homeless population while hundreds of them stay in temporary shelters.

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness’ Next Step pilot program seeks to transition 150 people currently staying in emergency cold weather shelters into permanent housing by contracting with landlords.

The other pilot program by Restorative and Reentry Services would transition roughly 30 people into pallet shelters, or small portable housing units.

The Assembly will also tackle affordable housing at Tuesday’s Assembly meeting. Members will discuss ordinances that look to relax the zoning and building code for triplexes and fourplexes, which supporters say will lower the cost for builders.

Many in the South Addition Community Council oppose the proposed code changes for a variety of reasons, including concerns that there wouldn’t be enough space and the changes wouldn’t make housing more affordable in Anchorage.

As reported, the matter of election integrity will also be taken up. The Assembly is scheduled to vote on a proposed ordinance that would make creating a fraudulent public record a Class A misdemeanor crime.

Back in August, Anchorage ombudsman Darrel Hess in a report concluded the city’s former information technology director created an unofficial IT policy and then leaked that policy to a campaign activist to challenge the results of last April’s election.

Finally, the Assembly will discuss proposed amendments to the election observer’s handbook.

Constant said this is an action item for Tuesday but will not have a public hearing.

