Chugiak/Eagle River Assembly representative resigns from position

Have a news tip or story idea? Submit it online or call Alaska's News Source!
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kevin Cross, the Chugiak/Eagle River representative on the Anchorage Assembly, announced late Tuesday that he will be resigning from his position.

Cross said in the statement his resignation will be effective as of April 1, 2024.

Cross, who also represents Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, said in a statement he will be “reinvesting more time into my family and into lives of others through humble service free from politics.”

Cross was elected to the position in April 2022.

An interim representative will be elected in the April 2024 municipal election, with the new member serving out the remainder of his term until April 2025.

Candidates filing for the 2024 regular municipal election can apply starting Jan. 12, 2024 at 8 a.m. The candidate filing period ends Jan, 26, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Submit a news tip or story idea to Alaska's News Source

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police crime scene
Wasilla woman shoots intruder in defense of husband during deadly home invasion, troopers say
Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Man found guilty in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
MF _ snowiest_ANC 12-19-23
The snowiest season-to-date for Anchorage!
Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall
Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall
Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on navigation center until August
Assembly looks to take action on election interference ordinance

Latest News

file
Anchorage Assembly approves election interference ordinance
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
ASD board members pass joint resolution with Assembly, discuss nearly $100M budget deficit
Anchorage Assembly approves election interference ordinance
Anchorage Assembly approves election interference ordinance
File image
Young survivor speaks out at sentencing for Kodiak man convicted of sexual abuse
A picketer holds a sign that reads "Pay us or chaos" during an organized protest outside of...
Alaska Airlines flight attendants picket ahead of pending strike vote