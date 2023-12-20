Chugiak/Eagle River Assembly representative resigns from position

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kevin Cross, the Chugiak/Eagle River representative on the Anchorage Assembly, announced late Tuesday that he will be resigning from his position.

Cross said in the statement his resignation will be effective as of April 1, 2024.

Cross, who also represents Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, said in a statement he will be “reinvesting more time into my family and into lives of others through humble service free from politics.”

Cross was elected to the position in April 2022.

An interim representative will be elected in the April 2024 municipal election, with the new member serving out the remainder of his term until April 2025.

Candidates filing for the 2024 regular municipal election can apply starting Jan. 12, 2024 at 8 a.m. The candidate filing period ends Jan, 26, 2024 at 5 p.m.

