Heavy snow through parts of southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More snow – ho ho ho! Keep the snow removal tools handy because December is delivering yet another dose of winter snow.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday for Portage Valley. Snowfall of 4 to 6 more inches is expected. Winds gusting to 30 mph will result in blowing snow and reduced driving visibility there and through Turnagain Arm. Moisture is readily available with the low-pressure system, so snow will continue to impact the region.

Anchorage is likely to see storm totals of 6 to 9 inches before the storm ends tomorrow. Anchorage has 71.5 inches of snow for the season, 31.5 inches falling this month alone.

The weather pattern leading up to the weekend before Christmas will be an active one, as the north Pacific Ocean carries storms north. This current storm’s center of circulation is in the Bering Sea.

Temperatures will be cold in the Interior to northern Alaska, with single digits and even sub-zero temperatures.

Western coasts will see partly sunny skies for the most part.

The southeast Panhandle will see several rounds of wintry weather through the end of the week. For the northern part of the region, it will be snow, or a rain-snow mix. From Sitka, south, it will stay as rain.

