Lyda Green, former Alaska Senate president, dies at 85

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Alaska Congresswoman Lyda Green, whose prolonged public service in government included two years as the Senate president, died on Tuesday in Soldotna, according to a press release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

“Lyda was more than a colleague and a neighbor, she was a family friend and I counted on her for sound advice, experience and wisdom throughout my time in public office,” Dunleavy said in the release. “She was a legislative leader in the creation and passage of some of Alaska’s most important public policies over the past few decades. Our hearts go out to her husband of 62 years Curtis, her three children, Bradley, Kristie, and Shelton, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.”

According to her official Alaska Legislature page, Green was born in 1938 in Texas before settling in Wasilla in the 1960s. She served District G in the Senate as a Republican from 1995-2008.

Green during her final term in office was the chair of the Senate Committee On Committees, vice chair of Senate Rules and vice chair of Senate Joint Cook Inlet Salmon Task Force.

In addition to government, Green had a background in education and business.

Dunleavy said that Alaska and U.S. flags would be lowered to half-staff in her honor. The date will be announced in the future.

