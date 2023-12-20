Young survivor speaks out at sentencing for Kodiak man convicted of sexual abuse

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Kodiak resident Nathan Benton was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years with 5 suspended and 7 years to serve following his June 2022 conviction on six total charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

Content Warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers.

Benton, 49, worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Kodiak High School from 2016 to 2019, and at Kodiak Middle School in 2020. He was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in February of 2021.

During the sentencing hearing presided over by retired Supreme Court Justice Joel Bolger, one of Benton’s victims spoke to the court about the effect Benton’s actions had on her life.

“I have had so many obstacles. I sunk into a deep depression made worse by threats to keep quiet,” the young woman said. “I was a 15-year-old girl who trusted a horrible person. He violated me, my innocence, my trust, and faith in people.”

Several members of the community gave testimony or provided letters of support for Benton, who they claim was a hard worker and respected coach and mentor. Benton’s attorney requested a minimum sentence of 2.5 years to serve, and implored the court to consider who they were sentencing.

“You are sentencing a man, not a plague of sexual assaults or a plague of murdered and missing Indigenous women, or a plague of domestic violence,” Flemming said, according to a press release from the Department of Law. “You are sentencing a human being with a family and with a long time of valid meaningful service to this community.”

Representing the State, Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woofstead requested a composite sentence of 8 years to serve, arguing that the power dynamic, actions by Benton to silence his victim, and “complete lack of remorse expressed in his trial testimony” necessitated a longer sentence.

The victim’s mother also spoke to the court about the impact Benton’s actions had on her entire family.

“Everyone is a good worker, a good person, hard worker, and coach — they are a good person until they are not. When you were put in a position to make a choice, you made the wrong one. It was at that point when you changed to a perpetrator, a pedophile, and a sex offender.”

Benton apologized to the judge, and then to the victim and to her parents.

Justice Bolger noted in his sentencing that sexual abuse perpetrated by authority figures is prevalent in rural Alaska.

“While I am not sentencing a plague, part of the sentence is a warning to others in a position of authority. This sentence is intended to warn these people who may be tempted by their close association with children to engage in sexual misconduct. This sentence should be a warning to those people,” Bolger said.

In addition to serving 7 years behind bars, Benton will also be required to serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender for 15 years following discharge from probation.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

