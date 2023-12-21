176th Air Defense Squadron readies to support Santa’s annual mission

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - The countdown is on for Santa and his workers in the North Pole, as Christmas Eve — his biggest night of the year — is now only days away. And while he and his reindeer prepare to take flight, members of the 176th Air Defense Squadron — a part of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region — are ready to keep tabs on his whereabouts.

The squadron is a unit of the Alaska Air National Guard that works closely with active-duty military personnel, like Senior Airman Hannah Vaughan, a member of the U.S. Air Force 611th Air Operations Center.

This is her first year working at the facility that tracks the popular man in the red suit, but she’s been briefed on the standard operating procedures.

“Santa has been intercepted multiple times with F-15s, F-16s, F-35s, F-22s and even the Canadian CF-18s,” Vaughan said. “Whenever we do intercept him, it’s always a friendly occasion.”

Capt. Connor Brown, with the 176th Squadron, said the air defense military aircraft are sometimes deployed to support Santa’s mission of delivering presents all across the world.

“Our NORAD fighter jets go up and typically escort Santa as he traverses through northern Canada and Alaska,” Brown said. “They fly right next to him — as a good wingman would — escorting him through safely.”

The NORAD facility operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, monitoring the skies over North America. Brown said Christmas Eve is a night every member looks forward to each year.

“I know all the kids across the United States and Canada are counting on us — and really across the world — to give them updates on Santa’s location,” Brown said. “And hopefully they get to bed in time and he can stop by their house too.”

Though neither Brown nor Vaughan has personally seen Father Christmas, they do have intel that leads them to believe he’s not just a magical, mysterious myth.

“We have no reason to believe that he is not real,” Vaughan said.

When asked if Brown knew anyone on the squadron that has seen the man in the red suit...

“I’ve heard rumors which I’m inclined to believe,” Brown said smiling. “But then again, I’m always in bed early to make sure that Santa stops at my house.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.