Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who shot into a party bus in Anchorage in 2017, killing one rider on the bus, will serve 35 in prison.
Christopher Espiritu-Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and second-degree misconduct involving weapons in connection to two shooting days apart in December 2017.
On Dec. 27, 2017, Espiritu-Simpson shot into a car and into homes with people inside on Stella Place. No one was injured during the incident.
Three days later, Espiritu-Simpson shot into a party bus on Oklahoma Street and a bullet struck 19-year-old Juanita Lolesio, who later died from her injuries.
The judge on Wednesday sentenced Espiritu-Simpson to 60 years in prison, with 25 years suspended.
