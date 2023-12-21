Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who shot into a party bus in Anchorage in 2017, killing one rider on the bus, will serve 35 in prison.

Christopher Espiritu-Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and second-degree misconduct involving weapons in connection to two shooting days apart in December 2017.

On Dec. 27, 2017, Espiritu-Simpson shot into a car and into homes with people inside on Stella Place. No one was injured during the incident.

Three days later, Espiritu-Simpson shot into a party bus on Oklahoma Street and a bullet struck 19-year-old Juanita Lolesio, who later died from her injuries.

The judge on Wednesday sentenced Espiritu-Simpson to 60 years in prison, with 25 years suspended.

This is a developing story.

