Passenger caught with bullets concealed in baby diaper at security checkpoint, TSA officers say

The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed...
The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.(Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a loaded diaper, but not like you would think.

Security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Officers pulled the otherwise clean diaper from a passenger’s carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, the TSA said.

According to the agency, the passenger initially claimed he didn’t know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag. Later he suggested his girlfriend put it there, the agency said.

The TSA identified the passenger as a man from Arkansas who was ticketed for a flight to Chicago’s Midway Airport but did not disclose his name. Port Authority police cited him for unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition.

Messages seeking details were left with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, and the Queens district attorney’s office.

The diaper disguiser is just the latest LaGuardia passenger to be flagged for packing bullets — and sometimes heat. It’s a problem that has cropped up at airports across the U.S.

Last month, TSA officers found a .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six bullets concealed in a pair of Nike sneakers in a checked bag at LaGuardia. Firearms are allowed to be transported as checked luggage, but only in a locked, hard-sided container — not shoes.

In January 2021, officers at a security checkpoint intercepted 13 bullets hidden in a Mentos chewing gum container inside a carry-on bag. The bullets were mixed in with pieces of gum, the TSA said. The passenger, who was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, claimed the bag belonged to his son, the agency said.

In April, officers pulled a loaded .22-caliber pistol and two boxes of ammunition — more than 100 bullets total — from a carry-on bag. That passenger claimed he had been at a shooting range and forgot to remove the gun and bullets before heading to the airport, the TSA said. He was still arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Man found guilty in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
police crime scene
Wasilla woman shoots intruder in defense of husband during deadly home invasion, troopers say
MF _ snowiest_ANC 12-19-23
The snowiest season-to-date for Anchorage!
Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall
Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall
Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on navigation center until August
Assembly looks to take action on election interference ordinance

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy
Langston Kelly was excited about a Christmas celebration that was planned Tuesday, but he had...
Christmas surprise: U.S. Army father away on duty shows up to son’s 1st-grade class
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan....
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot