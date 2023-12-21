Snow weight on rooftops is not dangerous yet, muni official says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has almost hit its yearly average for snow, as a blanket of both fluffy and hard snow lines countless rooftops around the municipality.

According to Ross Noffsinger, the engineering manager for the Municipality of Anchorage, the city has seen 18 pounds of snow per square foot in areas like Sand Lake. While other areas, such as the University area, have seen up to 25 pounds per square foot.

“Our roofs in generally are designed to hold 40 pounds per square foot. So this early in the winter, having that much weight on the roof is a bit concerning,” Noffsinger said.

Noffinger said it’s a situation his team is monitoring weekly to see how things progress. At the moment, he said the snow on the roofs is not dangerous. He adds that Anchorage would need to see 50% more snow for it to be a concern. With the current amount the snow, he says people do not need to remove it unless a problem arises.

“It’s definitely a case-by-case scenario. Yeah, we have not issued a blanket statement that everybody needs to start removing the snow,” Noffsinger said. “If doors that used to open freely are now starting to stick because there’s so much weight on the roof that it’s causing a door to bind, or that, or if sheetrock cracks are starting to show up that they’ve never seen before because of all this weight on the roof.”

Once structural damage red flags are seen, Noffsinger said residents should get their roofs cleared within a matter of days. All the snow complied up can lead to further damage and even the potential of roofs collapsing.

“By February, that weight will have been on there, a lot of weight will have been on the roof for an extended period of time. And I would anticipate that that’s when we would start seeing the failures occur.”

