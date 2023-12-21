Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center located at 1907 W. 46th Avenue, which houses material and vehicle storage suffered a large roof collapse Wednesday night. According to Assistant Chief Alex Boyd with the Anchorage Fire Department, no one was inside at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported. About 14 units responded with attempts to secure gas and electric and building safety engineers are on scene. Due to the collapse, Boyd said there were some large main breaks inside the building which caused water to flow down 46th avenue and created standing water. People and drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene and all utilities are secured.

A large part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night. (Alaska's News Source)

