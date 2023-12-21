Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse

A large portion of the roof collapsed Wednesday night at Spenard Builders Supply.
A large portion of the roof collapsed Wednesday night at Spenard Builders Supply.(Alaska's News Source)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:40 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center located at 1907 W. 46th Avenue, which houses material and vehicle storage suffered a large roof collapse Wednesday night. According to Assistant Chief Alex Boyd with the Anchorage Fire Department, no one was inside at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported. About 14 units responded with attempts to secure gas and electric and building safety engineers are on scene. Due to the collapse, Boyd said there were some large main breaks inside the building which caused water to flow down 46th avenue and created standing water. People and drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene and all utilities are secured.

A large part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night.
A large part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night.(Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Keep it to Alaska’s News Source for updates.

