Who killed Shelley Connolly? Genetic genealogy leads authorities to a suspect — and a conviction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shelley Connolly was 16 years old when she was murdered in Alaska in January 1978.

For decades, there were no leads in the case that had gone ice cold — that is, until an Alaska State Troopers investigative unit decided to implement a method of cross-checking DNA samples with a genetic genealogy database in 2018.

The next year, news of a possible hit from the DNA samples meant authorities had a new chance at justice, and from there, it wasn’t long before troopers — in partnership with police in the Lower 48 — honed in on a new suspect.

“We started using regular, good old police work, figuring out, was this individual living in Alaska at the time? Did he have access?” said Randy McPherron, an Alaska State Troopers investigator who worked for years with the agency’s cold case unit. “And we were able to determine he was living in Anchorage through various databases and records, determined he was actually in Anchorage four days before the homicide occurred, and he said he was living here in Anchorage at the time, so we were pretty confident that this was a viable suspect.”

That suspect was Donald McQuade, the now-67-year-old who earlier this week was convicted of first- and second-degree murder in Connolly’s killing.

McPherron, who came out of retirement to lead the charge in cracking Connolly’s case, said that investigators figured out where McQuade was living at the time of the DNA connection. As it turned out, McQuade was in Gresham, Oregon, and troopers worked with police there to obtain a discarded DNA sample that was a match to DNA found during Connolly’s autopsy, including on her body and underneath her fingernails.

Without the DNA evidence, and the advancements in genetic testing and genealogical technology, the case could’ve still been cold, McPherron said.

“It was very exciting to be a part of this, you know, and I just happened to be at the right place at the right time, when this technique came along,” he said. “It’s quite a game-changer. It’s like how forensic DNA has changed a lot over the past 20-odd years or so, and to think, back in the 70′s, when this case happened, if that hadn’t had that now, it could’ve been a much different story.”

McPherron also expressed regret that it took so long for justice to be served.

“We made the arrest in 2019,” he explained. “COVID hit, and that threw a wrench in the works for everybody and delayed this until now, but I’m glad we finally got it done and were able to get a conviction.”

McQuade’s conviction, following the guilty verdict returned by an Anchorage jury earlier this week, could still see an appeal.

