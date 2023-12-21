Winter solstice officially begins tonight in Northern Hemisphere

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A quiet stretch of weather remains with us across much of Southcentral Alaska, as we officially close out autumn and welcome in the winter solstice.

The official moment of the winter solstice will be at 6:27 p.m. Alaska time, which is when the sun will be directly overhead at its most southern point of the year, an imaginary ring around the Earth called the Tropic of Capricorn. Here in Alaska, we’ll see our shortest day of the year at 5 hours, 28 minutes of daylight.

In Anchorage, the sun will rise at 10:13 a.m. and the sun will set 3:41 p.m. Those in Fairbanks will see even less light, with a sunrise of 10:58 a.m. and a sunset of 2:39 p.m., or 3 hours, 42 minutes of daylight. Anyone above the Arctic Circle will not see any actual daylight today, although communities closest to the Arctic Circle will see some civil twilight.

Outside of some light snow showers through Prince William Sound, we can expect to see some peeks of sunshine making a return to the region throughout the day. Even with the sunshine we’ll see through the day, it will be a chilly afternoon. Highs for inland locations will stay in the teens and 20s today, with the Gulf Coast region seeing highs warming into the 20s and 30s.

While Southcentral is catching a break in much of the active weather, rain and snow will continue to build into the Panhandle. The winter weather advisory for parts of the Northern Inner Channels has been allowed to expire, with only light accumulation expected through the rest of the day. Further south through the Southern Inner Channels, highs in the 40s will keep most locations seeing all rain through the day. We’ll continue to see daily rain and snow in the forecast, although Christmas weekend could bring some heavier activity to parts of the Panhandle. This incoming storm bears watching for much of Southeast Alaska, especially the Klondike and Haines Highway. It’s here where it’s likely that several inches of snow could fall beginning Saturday.

A good portion of Southcentral will stay on the dry side through Friday evening ahead of our next storm. This will lead to increasing rain and snow for the region, with temperatures expected to warm near freezing. While all of inland locations will stay snow, areas near the Gulf of Alaska will likely see a transition to rain as warmer air moves into the region. It’s too early to tell snow amounts just yet, but the storm leading up to Christmas Day could drop a couple of inches of fresh snow across the region. It will need to be watched, as warmer air moving into the region could affect snow totals for areas closer to the coast.

Have a wonderful and happy Thursday!

