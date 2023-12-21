Winter solstice provides a short window of sun!

Southeast sees another round of wintry weather
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter solstice is coming, winter solstice is coming! Many Alaskans love the solstice because it signals a shift, albeit slight at first, but a shift toward increasing daylight.

Winter storms take a break in Southcentral, as skies clear behind a circulation of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska. Southeast will get the brunt of the impacts.

Thursday and a portion of Friday sees some partly sunny weather for Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula. There could be some residual clouds and mixed showers over Prince William Sound on Thursday, but the storm should be moving away.

Another storm appears south of the Aleutian Chain Friday. Get ready because this storm is heading to southern Alaska once again and will be a big weather producer into Christmas weekend.

