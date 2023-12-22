2 killed in deadly Wasilla family shooting

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men were found dead by authorities Thursday evening after shooting the other in a family altercation, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in a report that officers with both AST and the Wasilla Police Department were called to a residence on Fairview Loop in Wasilla around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, where they found two men who had been shot.

Police say 50-year-old Patrick Kammermeyer and 57-year-old William Nunley, both of Wasilla, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A trooper spokesperson said through their investigation that Kammermeyer was “striking the family member with the weapon” when Nunley stepped in to protect those family members. Officials said both men shot at each other, striking and killing the other.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the case, troopers said.

The bodies of both men were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy work, while next of kin have been notified.

