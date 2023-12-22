Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center suffered a large roof collapse late Wednesday night
Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse
Matt Hale rushed home from work to find his Point MacKenzie home completely engulfed in flames.
Mat-Su family loses home to fire; why the fire department didn’t respond
Christopher Espiritu-Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and...
Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison
The Anchorage Landfill is sometimes stinky, where exactly is the smell coming from?
Drivers noticing stronger-than-usual odor around Anchorage landfill
Undated image of a photo of Shelley Connolly.
Who killed Shelley Connolly? Genetic genealogy leads authorities to a suspect — and a conviction

Latest News

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts students $250 for Christmas
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers