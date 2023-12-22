A Christmas storm will bring additional rounds of snow to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds are quickly streaming back into Southcentral this morning, ahead of what will be an active Christmas weekend across the region. After a couple of days of quiet weather and even some peeks of sunshine, snow is making a return to Southcentral. While we’ll spend much of Friday on the drier side, snow will begin to build into the region overnight and into Saturday. Much of the activity today and tonight will be confined to Prince William Sound and the eastern part of the Kenai. A couple of inches can be expected in these areas through Saturday morning.

While no winter weather alerts have been issued for Southcentral, as the storm builds into the region, don’t be surprised if winter weather advisories are issues for parts of Southcentral. Thinking more for Whittier, Portage Valley and along the Seward Highway where travel will most likely be difficult. The active weather will stick around well into the weekend, as the low continues to traverse through the Gulf of Alaska. The best chance for snow for Anchorage and surrounding locations will come Saturday night into Sunday, where a few inches of snow accumulation looks possible.

Southcentral isn’t the only area gearing up for snow in the forecast, as Southeast will also see heavy snow and some high winds returning to the panhandle. High wind watches and winter storm watches have already been issued for Southeast, with the Klondike and Haines Highway likely seeing difficult travel conditions. It’s possible up to 16 inches of snow could fall along the higher elevations of the highway, while Haines and Skagway see up to 7 inches of snowfall. Further south through the panhandle, high wind warnings will begin Saturday morning for winds gusting up to 65 mph. Be prepared for the possibility for power outages this weekend, as the strong storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska.

Leading up to Christmas Day, lingering areas of rain and snow will still impact the gulf coast region, although there is signs that next week could bring some drier and colder conditions to the region.

Have a wonderful and blessed holiday weekend!

