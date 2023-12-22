Decembers snow has caused more ice formations on roof edges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fluffy snow that dumped over Anchorage during December has caused ice to form on many roof edges.

“As it melts along the roof it freezes as it reaches the edge,” Alex Boyd, the assistant chief with the Anchorage Fire Department, said.

According to Boyd, the light snow needs less heat to melt.

“So, because the temperatures are well below freezing, any melting that occurs on the roof becomes icicles and ice dams,” Boyd said.

This can lead to structural damage, including shingles and gutters have issues. The Alaska Housing Finance Corporations add that residents who struggle with inadequate insulation or proper air sealing are at a higher risk of seeing ice form.

“Eventually if it keeps going, you’ll start to have liquid water pool behind there and then that can start seeping into your house, can damage your shingles, can damage your sheetrock and lead to mold and mildew within the house,” said Ethan Shoops, with the AHFH.

Falling ice can also result in harm. According to Boyd, it can cause anything from a minor injury to a fatality. In the last five years, Boyd said his department has only seen one death in the Municipality of Anchorage linked to ice falling.

AHFC recommends that people seek assistance from a professional when removing ice. Boyd added that people need to be aware of the risk of ice and be cautious of their surroundings.

“So just be aware if large ice falls do occur, they can fall, land and spread out,” Boyd said.

