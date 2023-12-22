Family of 1978 murder victim speak out on guilty verdict

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the guilty verdict in the case surrounding the 1978 death of Shelley Connolly, one of her last remaining family members spoke this week about what it means to finally see Connolly’s case go to — and get through — trial.

“At this point, I feel like I’m just going through the motions of the day,” said Shyla Malone, a niece of Connolly’s, who expressed feeling a mix of emotions upon hearing the guilty verdict in her aunt’s case.

Malone was born a few years after Connolly’s death but said her relative’s passing had a tremendous effect not only on her family, but on Malone herself, as they all spent years seeking answers in the case that went cold decades ago.

Connolly, who was killed in a long-unsolved murder almost 46 years ago, died at the age of 16. Her case iced over until 2019, when genetic genealogy connected DNA taken from her evidence kit with a man in the Lower 48.

That man was Donald McQuade, who had been residing in Gresham, Oregon, for some time.

“It’s a different type of DNA profile,” explained Alaska State Troopers Investigator Randy McPherron during a press conference in 2019, “compared against known profiles in databases like Ancestry.com and whatnot. Essentially, they find the suspect’s relatives.”

Malone recalled being flabbergasted at the connection law enforcement had made back then.

“I always thought they had been working on the case,” she said, “I didn’t know it was selected for this genealogical, reverse lookup until after they arrested him.

“I was in complete shock and disbelief,” she added. “I couldn’t believe that they’d finally found somebody that — you know, at that time we didn’t know if he was guilty or not — but, could’ve done it.”

Earlier this week, an Anchorage jury found the 67-year-old McQuade guilty of murder in the teen’s death after deliberating for a matter of just a couple of hours. Now, years after the arrest, Malone acknowledged the new reality setting in for a family that’s long be seeking answers, and a path toward peace.

“My family felt really guilty,” she said through tears. “They just felt guilty, even though it wasn’t their fault. You know, the ‘What ifs,’ the, ‘What could I have done?’ I just wish that they were here to have seen this as well.”

As for McQuade, he and his legal team have maintained his innocence, saying DNA evidence doesn’t necessarily proved he killed the young woman. McQuade’s brother, Richard, also expressed doubt.

“That doesn’t mean the he killed the gal,” he said. “It all got confused. They’re trying to say that DNA is the thing; well, it’s not. But anyway … it’s an appealable case, mainly because the judge did not allow certain things because of the age and the laws pertaining to this particular case.”

McQuade and his lawyers do have the opportunity to appeal, which Malone said she recognizes.

For her, however, there remains relief in finally seeing a ruling, though she said her feelings were complicated further by knowing that McQuade’s family is likely suffering now, too.

“They had no idea, his kids, his grandkids,” she said.

