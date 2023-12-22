Governor’s proposed budget dedicates $915,000 to snow removal

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Municipality of Anchorage has broken snow records this winter, many residents continue to question how local and state leaders are clearing roads.

Under Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 2025 proposed budget, he’s asking lawmakers for $915,000.

If approved, the Alaska Department of Transportation would receive money to be used for contracting urban snow removal during extreme snowfall. This money is for when there are insufficient DOT resources to handle extreme snow events.

Kirk Warren, DOT maintenance and operations chief for the central regions, said in recent years it’s been more difficult for DOT to meet its timeline to clear roads during heavy snowfalls.

Furthermore, he said this is the first time the state has proposed this idea.

“We were meeting our goals for the most part, but there were situationally-dependent events that happened that we did struggle at times to get to some of our more remote areas in the urban setting,” Warren said.

Warren said the money is anticipated to benefit those crews working in Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, Fairbanks and Juneau.

He also added that in the winter in the central region, the DOT has 5,200 lane miles to plow.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Espiritu-Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and...
Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison
Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center suffered a large roof collapse late Wednesday night
Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse
Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Man found guilty in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
Anchorage Assembly member Kevin Cross
Chugiak/Eagle River Assembly representative resigns from position
The Anchorage Landfill is sometimes stinky, where exactly is the smell coming from?
Drivers noticing stronger-than-usual odor around Anchorage landfill

Latest News

Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center suffered a large roof collapse late Wednesday night
Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse
Undated image of a photo of Shelley Connolly.
Who killed Shelley Connolly? Genetic genealogy leads authorities to a suspect — and a conviction
The man who shot into a party bus in Anchorage in 2017, killing one rider on the bus, will...
Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
Morning FastCast Dec. 21, 2023