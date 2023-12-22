Governor’s proposed budget dedicates $915,000 to snow removal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Municipality of Anchorage has broken snow records this winter, many residents continue to question how local and state leaders are clearing roads.

Under Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 2025 proposed budget, he’s asking lawmakers for $915,000.

If approved, the Alaska Department of Transportation would receive money to be used for contracting urban snow removal during extreme snowfall. This money is for when there are insufficient DOT resources to handle extreme snow events.

Kirk Warren, DOT maintenance and operations chief for the central regions, said in recent years it’s been more difficult for DOT to meet its timeline to clear roads during heavy snowfalls.

Furthermore, he said this is the first time the state has proposed this idea.

“We were meeting our goals for the most part, but there were situationally-dependent events that happened that we did struggle at times to get to some of our more remote areas in the urban setting,” Warren said.

Warren said the money is anticipated to benefit those crews working in Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, Fairbanks and Juneau.

He also added that in the winter in the central region, the DOT has 5,200 lane miles to plow.

