Juneau man taken into custody after hours-long police standoff

Juneau police took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff in the capital city's downtown area that lasted several hours.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau police took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff in the capital city’s downtown area that lasted several hours and closed multiple city blocks.

According to the Juneau Police Department, more than a dozen officers arrived to serve a search warrant at a residence related to an ongoing drug investigation. The department wrote in a social media post that officers arrived at a residence “off of 5th Street” to serve the warrant. The situation ultimately ended up closing four city blocks, the department said.

Police say officers arrived on scene at about 10:17 a.m. Thursday. Officers said they had to fire several non-lethal rounds into the home as well as throw pepper inside.

“After about an hour and a half from the time of arrival and issuing commands, we initiated some chemical conditions into the residence, which ultimately led him to leave the residence and be taken into custody,” Juneau Lieutenant Krag Campbell told a reporter at the scene.

Campbell said that the investigation remains ongoing and criminal charges have not been filed.

Members of the Juneau Police Department converge on a house during a search warrant...
Members of the Juneau Police Department converge on a house during a search warrant investigation on Dec. 21, 2023.(Courtesy Mark Sabbatini/Juneau Empire)
