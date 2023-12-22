Mat-Su family loses home to fire; why the fire department didn’t respond

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Ginny and Matt Hale are currently staying in a beautiful Airbnb off Wasilla Lake. As you enter the living room, it’s hard not to draw attention to the synthetic Christmas tree centered in the space, decorated with candy-cane-colored roped beads, and generic ornaments of red and gold balls.

But there is one ornament nestled within the synthetic branches that stands out above the rest — the word “HOPE” painted in white letters, with a silhouette of Mary and Joseph hovering over a manger. It was given to them recently, after their home of eight years burned down in Point MacKenzie.

Both Ginny and Matt were at work the morning of Dec. 12 when their daughter — who lives in an RV on their property — called them with the devastating news; the house that they built was on fire.

“Within probably 10 or 15 minutes of me showing up there, it was completely engulfed,” Matt said. “There was just no chance.”

Ginny said the house was completely gone within the hour. They lost everything, including three dogs and a cat.

Their daughter tried to extinguish the fire herself, but the smoke was just too thick. She crawled to safety and dialed 911, but help never arrived.

“They asked if there was anybody in the house — they said they would come out if there was somebody in the house — but otherwise they wouldn’t come out,” Ginny said. “So we just stood there and watched like 30 years of stuff just burn to the ground.”

The Hale’s property sits just outside of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s Fire Service Area (FSA). According to the deputy director for the borough’s Department of Emergency Services, Brian Davis, because the Mat-Su is considered a “second-class” borough the local government doesn’t have fire power. Instead, that power has to be given to the borough by the residents who choose to form FSAs, vote to incorporate it, and pay the taxes associated with it.

”Fire service areas have to be contiguous, we can’t pick up odd lots here and there,” Davis said. “The best opportunity for anyone who has questions [about incorporation] is to contact us here at the Department of Emergency Services and we will look at whether that is a service we can provide for them.”

Currently, anyone living outside of an FSA does not pay taxes on those services. According to Davis, the department would have responded if life was at risk.

Davis said it’s a devastating reality that exists all over the state for people living further outside city limits.

“That’s extremely difficult. As the fire department, our job is to protect the public and we take that very seriously, but we do have a responsibility to the taxpayers that pay for that service to make sure we’re available when they need us,” Davis said.

The Hales said they were unsure whether or not they were in an FSA when they built the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on their 40-acre lot because their tax statement said “unknown.” They said a neighbor’s house caught on fire in 2019, and that’s when they realized they were not.

Matt admitted he was angry at first when the borough denied them service, but has since accepted that it doesn’t change anything. He and his wife both agree that it’s more important to educate Alaska residents about which services are available in certain areas.

“I’m sure that there are people that live outside fire districts in the [Mat-Su] Valley, or in our borough, that don’t know that they don’t have fire protection,” Matt said.

He and Ginny said holding onto any anger over the situation is wasted energy and that they don’t blame the borough.

“Being angry is not productive,” Ginny said. “We just have to move forward and try to make a difference and try to get changes enacted so that it doesn’t happen to other people.”

Both Matt and Ginny said they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community after their story appeared on social media. Matt thinks hundreds of people have reached out to the couple, offering them places to stay, food, clothes, and even a pair of movie tickets just to take their minds off things — if only for a couple of hours.

“Even if we say thank you every single day, it still wouldn’t be enough for the kindness of everybody,” Ginny said.

A GoFundMe was created to help financially support the family. So far it has garnered over $11,000.

The Hales have already begun plans to rebuild their home on the same property. They said they will also begin to advocate for their area to be incorporated into an FSA.

Both Ginny and Matt are looking forward to having their children and grandchildren over to the rented Airbnb for Christmas Day.

For anyone unsure as to whether or not their property is included in a Fire Service Area, the borough has FSA maps available on their website.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

