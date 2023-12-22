Stormy weather into Christmas weekend

Winter solstice comes and daylight gains will follow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska saw winter solstice at 6:27 p.m. on Thursday. Many Alaskans look past the fact that it is the shortest day and longest night of the year and focus instead on steadily increasing daylight. The calm will start off the day in Southcentral, but clouds will move in Friday night.

The large storm that will come is already blasting through the Aleutian Chain. Atka reports a wind gust of 67 mph, with 58 mph in Adak and 52 mph in King Cove. Blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories extend from Nikolski to the Alaska Peninsula and Southwest Alaska. The low moves northeast and will become the main weather driver for the entire state Friday through Monday.

Southeast Alaska will also see high winds, snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday, so enjoy the Friday break before the next round.

Stormy weather into Christmas weekend
