A Big Pacific storm affects Alaska through Christmas Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and powerful low pressure system is going to rotate through the Gulf of Alaska, spinning a variety of winter weather into the state through the weekend and Christmas Day.

Winter Storm Warnings for blizzard conditions will affect Girdwood and Portage Valley, with 6 to 18 inches of snow and winds gusting to 45 mph. Turnagain Pass and Whittier are also included in the warning through 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Heavy snow and high winds in the pass areas will adversely impact travel conditions. Please check road conditions and weather reports before traveling over the weekend.

Blizzard Warnings for Alaska Peninsula communities and into Southwest Alaska will remain in effect through Friday night. Winds hit 62 mph in Unalaska and 60 mph in Cold Bay Friday. High winds will also return to the northwest coast Saturday night. The Alaska Range will see advisory-level winds Saturday as well.

Not forgetting Southeast Alaska. Prepare, Panhandle residents, the storm will be a major rain and high wind producer, with snow over higher elevations of the northern part of the region.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.