Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say

Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling to Arizona.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (Gray News) - An expectant mother was reportedly killed with her husband seriously injured in a crash earlier this week.

KSL reports that the collision occurred on U.S. 93 in Wickenburg, about an hour outside of Phoenix, on Wednesday night.

A white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles in a legal passing zone but failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck, reports said.

A female passenger, later identified as Chloe Stott, in the Toyota truck died at the scene.

The male driver, later identified as Parker Stott, was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and burns.

The driver of the Volvo was also transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were traveling to Arizona from Utah that evening to visit them and reveal the news of their pregnancy before the holidays.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” Jake Toolson shared through a GoFundMe account.

Toolson said Parker Stott remains in intensive care at the Arizona Burn Center.

“A young couple’s lives changed in the blink of an eye. Any support and prayers for this family will make a difference,” Toolson shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center suffered a large roof collapse late Wednesday night
Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse
Matt Hale rushed home from work to find his Point MacKenzie home completely engulfed in flames.
Mat-Su family loses home to fire; why the fire department didn’t respond
Christopher Espiritu-Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and...
Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
2 killed in deadly Wasilla family shooting
The Anchorage Landfill is sometimes stinky, where exactly is the smell coming from?
Drivers noticing stronger-than-usual odor around Anchorage landfill

Latest News

Russia has been evading earlier sanctions related to Ukraine invasion
New Seafood sanctions target Russia - clipped version
Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, far left, and Peter Cichuniec, far right, enter the Adams County,...
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Dec. 22, 2023
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant