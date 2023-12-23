Santa parades through JBER neighborhoods spreading holiday cheer

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - With only a few days left until Christmas, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson held its annual Santa Parade through base neighborhoods, in the form of a military convoy.

The parade consisted of law enforcement, emergency services and tactical vehicles driven by volunteers taking part in the annual tradition that started in 2010. Families bundled up in their winter gear and headed to the curb in front of their homes upon hearing the sirens coming down the street, as the volunteers handed out hot chocolate, candy canes and wrapped gifts to the children.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy played the role of Santa for the second year in a row. He enjoys bringing a little light to JBER residents who might be missing home this time of the year.

“We have a lot of folks that are here in Alaska for the first time,” Kennedy said. “They’re very far away from home so this is a great opportunity to kind of get them to skid back, let them in on some holiday cheer, and let people know that they are loved.”

The parade started at 10 a.m. and went for nearly six hours, visiting around 20 separate housing areas across the installation. Many families that live on base serve right alongside their loved ones, moving all around the world when servicemembers get restationed.

The goal of the parade is to make sure those families are recognized for their sacrifice, especially living in a state that can oftentimes be isolating in the winter months.

A Humvee led the parade as it carried three members of Santa’s personal security detail, led by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tanner Baird. Their mission was to surveil each neighborhood ahead of Santa’s arrival to ensure there were no outliers posing a threat to the Christmas cheer, such as Krampus or the Grinch.

“We’re not going to allow that to happen,” Baird said. “We gotta make sure all the good boys and girls out there get all the presents they earned throughout the year by being good.”

Thankfully, the parade remained fairly quiet of any looming threats and the PSD team was able to focus on handing out candy canes.

The sentiment was admired by Kris Pacheco - who is currently serving in the Army Reserve - and his son Hunter.

“Whatever it takes to get people out of the house and bring them together in this time,” Pacheco said. “Obviously we got people that are here during the holidays that aren’t going home for the holidays, so it’s just another event that can bring them all together.”

Hunter said his favorite part of the parade was seeing the Humvee and the Polaris MRZR.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.