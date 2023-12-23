State senator expresses frustration over Checkbook Online compliance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Online Checkbook Act - a law passed in 2022 to make it easier for the public to view how state dollars are being spent and improve transparency - has still not been fully implemented, said the law’s sponsor.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski - (D) Anchorage - was the sponsor of the legislation. He said the online platform - Checkbook Online - was supposed to be fully launched by October 2023, and more than a year later he said the state is still not in compliance with the law.

Wanting to move away from a system of downloading spreadsheets to one where financial data can be easily viewed online, the state senator sent a letter to the director of the division of finance this week.

In his letter, he conveyed frustration that the application does not work reliably on mobile devices and is lacking information on state income, fund balances, and royalty deposits required by the act.

Furthermore he said it also appears that the website does not provide expenditure data for state corporations as required by the act.

“But they’re putting the state at risk of a lawsuit. You could very easily see a journalist or news organization or just any individual, quite frankly, filing a lawsuit saying, hey, got to comply with the law. So there’s a real risk to the state, if they don’t fix it,” said Wielechowski.

For this story Alaska’s News Source did reach out to the Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Office, which directed us to the department of administration which didn’t reply back.

The Division of Finance did say the director’s position is currently vacant and Wielechowski said state staffing issues may be part of the problem.

