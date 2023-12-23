State senator expresses frustration over Checkbook Online compliance

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Online Checkbook Act - a law passed in 2022 to make it easier for the public to view how state dollars are being spent and improve transparency - has still not been fully implemented, said the law’s sponsor.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski - (D) Anchorage - was the sponsor of the legislation. He said the online platform - Checkbook Online - was supposed to be fully launched by October 2023, and more than a year later he said the state is still not in compliance with the law.

Wanting to move away from a system of downloading spreadsheets to one where financial data can be easily viewed online, the state senator sent a letter to the director of the division of finance this week.

In his letter, he conveyed frustration that the application does not work reliably on mobile devices and is lacking information on state income, fund balances, and royalty deposits required by the act.

Furthermore he said it also appears that the website does not provide expenditure data for state corporations as required by the act.

“But they’re putting the state at risk of a lawsuit. You could very easily see a journalist or news organization or just any individual, quite frankly, filing a lawsuit saying, hey, got to comply with the law. So there’s a real risk to the state, if they don’t fix it,” said Wielechowski.

For this story Alaska’s News Source did reach out to the Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Office, which directed us to the department of administration which didn’t reply back.

The Division of Finance did say the director’s position is currently vacant and Wielechowski said state staffing issues may be part of the problem.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center suffered a large roof collapse late Wednesday night
Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse
Matt Hale rushed home from work to find his Point MacKenzie home completely engulfed in flames.
Mat-Su family loses home to fire; why the fire department didn’t respond
Christopher Espiritu-Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and...
Man who shot into Anchorage party bus, killing 1, to serve 35 years prison
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
2 killed in deadly Wasilla family shooting
The Anchorage Landfill is sometimes stinky, where exactly is the smell coming from?
Drivers noticing stronger-than-usual odor around Anchorage landfill

Latest News

About KTUU
News Tip
Have a tip you want to share with Alaska’s News Source? Here’s how
Meteorologist Melissa Frey's Monday Weather Update
A brief cool down with heavy rain for isolated areas of Southcentral
New options for COVID-19 rent, mortgage assistance