Avalanche closes Seward Highway at Sterling Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway is blocked in both directions at the Sterling Highway due to an avalanche, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The highway is blocked between miles 36 and 40, which includes the intersection with the Sterling Highway.

Troopers said the highway will remain closed until the avalanche debris can be cleared.

A notice on the Alaska 511 website estimates the highway will not reopen until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.