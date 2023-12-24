Mama Carol’s soft opening marks a new chapter for the Wyche family

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:31 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Feeding the soul with southern-style cooking has been a tradition for decades for the Wyche family in Anchorage. The family has endured numerous struggles over the years. Including two restaurant fires and the financial struggles of COVID-19. Saturday, the Wyche family began a new chapter in their restaurant legacy by opening Mama Carol’s Restaurant.

Mama Carol is replacing Roscoe’s, one of the Wyche’s restaurants. The Wyche family said much of Roscoe’s original menu will remain, but the restaurant will be owned and managed by Rosalyn Wyche.

Wyche said the soft opening of the restaurant, Saturday, marks another comeback, and a new chapter for the women in her family. Previously, she said, restaurants were owned by the men of the family. Mama Carol, she said, will be women-owned and operated. Wyche said she’s doing that in honor of her mother, Carol.

“And my mom, just to wake up to her beautiful cooking, the smell, the aroma, in the house was just awesome to wake up,” Wyche said. “And that’s the same thing we want to do here. We want to just branch out and open be like home cooking from your grandma.”

The restaurant will officially open Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
2 killed in deadly Wasilla family shooting
Matt Hale rushed home from work to find his Point MacKenzie home completely engulfed in flames.
Mat-Su family loses home to fire; why the fire department didn’t respond
Snowy roads in Alaska
Christmas storm will bring additional rounds of snow to Southcentral
Spenard Builders Supply’s dispatch center suffered a large roof collapse late Wednesday night
Spenard Builders Supply dispatch center suffers large roof collapse
Judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive Willow oil-drilling...
ConocoPhillips to move forward with Willow project

Latest News

A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and...
Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours
A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and...
Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours
The search for a woman is postponed until Sunday. She disappeared Saturday in the open waters...
Search and rescue: Woman falls under ice in Eagle River
The green Christmas stealer later had a change of heart
The Grinch tries stealing Christmas at the Alaska Wildlife Center