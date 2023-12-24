Mama Carol’s soft opening marks a new chapter for the Wyche family

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Feeding the soul with southern-style cooking has been a tradition for decades for the Wyche family in Anchorage. The family has endured numerous struggles over the years. Including two restaurant fires and the financial struggles of COVID-19. Saturday, the Wyche family began a new chapter in their restaurant legacy by opening Mama Carol’s Restaurant.

Mama Carol is replacing Roscoe’s, one of the Wyche’s restaurants. The Wyche family said much of Roscoe’s original menu will remain, but the restaurant will be owned and managed by Rosalyn Wyche.

Wyche said the soft opening of the restaurant, Saturday, marks another comeback, and a new chapter for the women in her family. Previously, she said, restaurants were owned by the men of the family. Mama Carol, she said, will be women-owned and operated. Wyche said she’s doing that in honor of her mother, Carol.

“And my mom, just to wake up to her beautiful cooking, the smell, the aroma, in the house was just awesome to wake up,” Wyche said. “And that’s the same thing we want to do here. We want to just branch out and open be like home cooking from your grandma.”

The restaurant will officially open Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.