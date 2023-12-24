Search and rescue: woman falls through ice in Eagle River

At last check, authorities have been unable to locate the missing woman
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An aerial and ground search in underway in Eagle River after a woman, reported missing, went under the ice in a river near the North Fork Eagle River Trailhead, Austin McDaniel said, Communications Director for the Alaska State Troopers.

The Anchorage Fire Department said they received a report of someone falling into the Eagle River in the North Fork Saturday. The App, PulsePoint, had the original text at 11:46 a.m. of a rescue on Eagle River Road involving multiple units that were dispatched. AFD said that AST had taken over the search after a one hour submersion protocol.

At last check, authorities have been unable to locate the missing woman.

