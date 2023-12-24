Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and crashed with an eastbound SUV Saturday night in Anchorage. A woman, a passenger of the SUV, was pronounced dead on scene, the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a statement late Saturday night.

Officers and Anchorage Fire Department medics responded to the crash at 4:02 p.m. The driver of the truck, a man, and the driver of the SUV, also a man, were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parts of the intersection were blocked until after 10 Saturday night as investigators processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or driving behavior of either vehicle before the crash, is encouraged to call Investigator Johnson at 907-786-8672.

A police sergeant on scene said road conditions are not believed to be a factor in the wreck.

