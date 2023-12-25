2 dead in head-on collision near Glennallen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a Chevrolet pickup truck and Subaru Crosstrek collided, head-on, Saturday afternoon on the Glenn Highway near Glennallen, Alaska State Troopers wrote in their Daily Dispatch.

The driver of the Subaru, Lloid Lefevere, 26, Anchorage, and the passenger of the Subaru, Raycina Torres, 21, Anchorage died in the crash. Lefevere was declared dead on scene and Torres was declared deceased “despite lifesaving efforts performed on scene,” the Dispatch read.

AST say they were notified of the collision at 2:40 p.m. at mile 170 of the Glenn. The pickup was traveling southbound and collided head-on with the Subaru, which was traveling northbound and had departed its lane for “unknown reasons,” AST wrote in their Dispatch from the results of a preliminary investigation. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Official cause of the crash is under investigation. The bodies of the crash victims will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. Next of kin has been notified. Citations have not been issued in this crash.

