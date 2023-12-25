2 dead in head-on collision near Glennallen

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a Chevrolet pickup truck and Subaru Crosstrek collided, head-on, Saturday afternoon on the Glenn Highway near Glennallen, Alaska State Troopers wrote in their Daily Dispatch.

The driver of the Subaru, Lloid Lefevere, 26, Anchorage, and the passenger of the Subaru, Raycina Torres, 21, Anchorage died in the crash. Lefevere was declared dead on scene and Torres was declared deceased “despite lifesaving efforts performed on scene,” the Dispatch read.

AST say they were notified of the collision at 2:40 p.m. at mile 170 of the Glenn. The pickup was traveling southbound and collided head-on with the Subaru, which was traveling northbound and had departed its lane for “unknown reasons,” AST wrote in their Dispatch from the results of a preliminary investigation. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Official cause of the crash is under investigation. The bodies of the crash victims will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. Next of kin has been notified. Citations have not been issued in this crash.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Search and rescue: Woman falls under ice in Eagle River
A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and...
Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
2 killed in deadly Wasilla family shooting
Judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive Willow oil-drilling...
ConocoPhillips to move forward with Willow project
Matt Hale rushed home from work to find his Point MacKenzie home completely engulfed in flames.
Mat-Su family loses home to fire; why the fire department didn’t respond

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers patch
Avalanche closes Seward Highway at Sterling Highway
Feeding the soul with southern-style cooking has been a tradition for the Wyche family for...
Mama Carol’s soft opening marks a new chapter for the Wyche family
A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and...
Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours
A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and...
Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours