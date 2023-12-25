Man arrested for hit-and-run crash, that left woman with life-threatening injuries

By Joe Cadotte
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:05 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested a man Monday, Dec. 18, in relation to a hit-and-run crash Dec. 2, that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Anchorage Police Department traffic investigators said they determined the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run to be Malik Allen, 26. An arrest warrant was issued for Allen on Dec. 18 for failure to render aid, leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a suspended license.

Allen was arrested on Dec. 19 and he was taken to jail.

APD said they responded to a crash Dec. 2 at the intersection West 4th Avenue and E Street where they said a Ford Expedition was driving eastbound on 4th, just before E street, when APD said the Ford struck a woman who was in the roadway, not in a crosswalk. The driver initially stopped, then left the scene without calling 911.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. APD wrote, “at the time of this release (12/21/23), the victim has not succumbed to her injuries,” written in an online statement.

