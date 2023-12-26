Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Richmond
Troopers identify woman who fell under ice in Eagle River; search still underway
Car Crash
2 dead in head-on collision near Glennallen
Alaska State Troopers patch
Seward Highway reopened after Avalanche blocked traffic
A pickup truck, northbound on Ingra Street, allegedly ran a red light at 9th Avenue and...
Woman dies in crash that closed Anchorage intersection for hours
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash, that left woman with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Amanda Richmond
Troopers identify woman who fell under ice in Eagle River; search still underway
In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials