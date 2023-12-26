Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before years end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With snow through much of Christmas weekend, Anchorage is now inching closer to 80 inches of snow for the season. This month marks the 2nd consecutive month where snowfall amounts exceeded 38 inches, with more than 98 percent of that snow having fallen since November 5th. It’s certainly a snowfall season to remember and winter is just now getting underway.

Cold weather has settled across much of Mainland Alaska this morning, with some of the coldest weather out west. Wind chill advisories are in place for western Alaska through noon today, where very cold wind chill readings as low as -50 are likely. These dangerously cold conditions could lead to frostbite for any exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

While the coldest air remains out west, temperatures here in Southcentral continue to dip as well. Highs today for much of the region will likely stay in the single digits and teens, while areas near the gulf coast manage to warm into the 20s. You’ll want to bundle up through the day, as little in the way of warmth can be expected. While some sunshine will be in the forecast for the day, there’s an increased chance we could see some scattered snow showers into the evening. The low currently near Lake and Peninsula will continue to push east through the day, this will lead to parts of Southcentral seeing some snow late this afternoon into the night. While not everyone will see the snow, there is the possibility we could see up to 2 inches of snow by tomorrow morning in areas that do manage to see heavier bands of snow.

There is good news in the snow department, as much of this week will be on the drier side. While some passing snow showers can’t be ruled out for Southcentral, a large portion of this week will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Things are also beginning to quiet down somewhat for Southeast. Later this afternoon some dry time will return to the panhandle, with highs topping out in the 40s. We’ll see daily rain and snow in the forecast in the coming days, although most of the confidence shifts to the Southern Inner Channels.

Stay warm and safe!

