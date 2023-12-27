Alaska among 21 states suing Biden administration over emissions rule

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is among 21 state attorneys general suing the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration over a vehicle emissions rule.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District Court of Kentucky on Dec. 21, argues that the Department of Transportation does not have the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

“Biden has made repeated attempts to use federal agencies to carry out his wishes when the law doesn’t support his extreme green agenda,” Taylor said in a news release. “In this instance, like so many before it, a federal agency not only overstepped its boundaries by creating this mandate but sought to force states to enforce the mandate. Alaska will continue to fight all Biden administration efforts to bypass Congress, the Constitution, and the law.”

The rule, “National Performance Management Measures; Assessing Performance of the National Highway System, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Measure,” would require state departments of transportation and metropolitan planning organizations to create declining carbon dioxide targets and report on progress to the Federal Highway Administration.

The rule is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce emissions in the country. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

“Congress has not given FHWA or USDOT authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Nor can the Agencies compel the states to administer a federal regulatory program or mandate them to further Executive policy wishes absent some other authority to do so—which is lacking as to this rule,” the coalition argued in the release.

The rule goes into effect on Jan. 8, 2024.

