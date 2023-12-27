Athlete of the Week: UAA’s Jaron Williams returns to East following GNAC POTW selection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you look to the rafters in any sports stadium, you’ll see years of history.

Maybe it’s a franchise like the LA Lakers, where championship banners occupy half the ceiling. Or maybe it’s an MLB ballpark, where the #42 stands forever in honor of Jackie Robinson.

Whether it be a banner, number, or even something as small as a quote on the wall. These all serve two purposes. To remember those who came before, and to inspire the next group of players and coaches to win like they did.

Over at East High School, former alumni Jaron Williams showed that being present can be just as impactful.

“Coach Martin actually sent us a text saying all the alumni need to come to the game, come support the young guys. Just where it all started, it’s amazing to be back here with the family and the team,” Williams said. The current UAA Seawolf was back for the Thunderbirds’ season opener just two days after being named GNAC player of the week and a career-high 29 points vs Hawaii Pacific.

“It was big time to see all the work that I put in show on the floor,” Williams said.

Born and raised in Anchorage, the Thunderbirds stand-out, who helped East to four straight 4A state tournament appearances, originally committed to play ball at Spokane Community College in Washington. But three seasons later, Williams was ready to come home to a school that had wanted him from the very start.

“They were recruiting me a lot during high school. I just kind of wanted to see what it was like in Washington. But then coming home was always big for me with my family, being back with my friends. Just being able to play in front of the home crowd was big for me,” Williams said. “Back in Washington, I’d have my parents come a couple times. But tickets are expensive so just having them, being able to put them on the list to come to the games not having to pay or anything is big time.”

What a time to be back too. Now in his senior year and his second with the Seawolves, Williams’ play has contributed to one of the best starts in school history, including an eight-game win streak to open the season. However, the team is still seeking its first conference win. And with Alaska Fairbanks on the docket, Williams says the next game is all business.

“I got a lot of friends on the UAF team, but they know when its on the court it’s time to go to war.”

It’s that mindset that’s helped Williams to his hardwood success. And in the end, it’s something he hopes the next generation at East will always remember.

“I like to give the young guys a hard time, but that’s just me pushing them. I see a lot of bright futures in them that they might not even see in themselves yet. So I’m really hoping that they stick down to it,” Williams said.

