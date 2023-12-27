Colder weather settles into the state as the year comes to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bitter cold has spilled into the state, as wind chill readings through parts of Alaska are dropping as low as -40. While wind chill advisories have expired, it will still remain dangerously cold through parts of the state. With some locations staying well below zero for the high today, frostbite can easily set in on exposed skin. Weak high pressure has settled into the Gulf of Alaska, with sunnier skies expected to make a return to the region. Until then, some light snow will continue to fall for coastal regions to start of the day. The best chance for any snow will be in southern parts of the Kenai and through Prince William Sound, where up to 1 inch of snow is possible.

As skies begin to break this morning, patchy areas of freezing fog look to form. Be prepared for localized visibility concerns in areas where the fog does settle into the region. Should we see the development of the freezing fog, expect it to linger through 11 a.m. Today won’t be the only chance for areas of freezing fog, as Thursday morning conditions will provide the perfect opportunity for fog to settle into the region.

While we do stay on the drier side through the rest of this week, temperatures will remain fairly cold. We’ll see daily highs in the teens, with overnight lows dropping into the single digits. Some parts of Southcentral will continue to see the potential for lows to drop below zero. Thankfully winds aren’t much of an issue across Southcentral, so wind chills will remain of very little concern.

Enjoy the drier weather, as snow is set to make a return to much of Southcentral as we close out this week and welcome in the weekend.

While Southcentral is seeing quieter and colder weather, Southeast continues to see rain and snow in the forecast. Much of the activity today and tomorrow will come as a low lifts northward out of the Pacific Ocean. This will lead to rain for the Southern Inner Channels, with areas further north seeing a better chance for snow. Expect this daily occurrence of rain and snow, with highs staying in the 30s and 40s.

As we transition into a new year, the thermometer looks to rise back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This will likely mean the return to stormier conditions as the Gulf of Alaska opens back up.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.