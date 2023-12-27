NTSB report reveals new details in deadly Anchor Point plane crash

Morning FastCast Dec. 27, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash near Anchor Point that killed one person and seriously injured a second.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 during a personal flight from a private airstrip on Pike Lake, with Homer as the intended destination.

The pilot, 52-year-old Kurt Stjean, of Homer, was killed in the crash. A female passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A plane crash in Anchor Point killed one person and seriously injured a second on Dec. 8, 2023.
A plane crash in Anchor Point killed one person and seriously injured a second on Dec. 8, 2023.(National Transportation Safety Board)

The NTSB obtained dash camera footage that showed the Piper PA-18-150 in an inverted flat spin before the crash. In the video, the NTSB observed the airplane’s left wing was folded against the fuselage before impact.

Two investigators went to the scene on Dec. 8, where they “retained various components for additional examination and testing, and results are pending,” according to the report.

The report details that the plane crashed upside down in low brush. Investigators found that the right wing was only partially attached, with both lift struts fractured. The right wing and struts were still attached at the time of the crash and were later cut by first responders.

A detailed examination of the wreckage is pending, according to the report.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Richmond
Search for missing Eagle River woman continues
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash, that left woman with life-threatening injuries
Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before years end
Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before year’s end
Car Crash
2 dead in head-on collision near Glennallen

Latest News

Morning FastCast Dec. 27, 2023
Morning FastCast Dec. 27, 2023
Amanda Richmond
Search for missing Eagle River woman continues
Amanda Richmond Rogers fell under the ice of Eagle River, attempting to save her dog who fell...
Search continues for missing Eagle River woman now identified as Amanda Richmond Rogers
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot