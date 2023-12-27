NTSB report reveals new details in deadly Anchor Point plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash near Anchor Point that killed one person and seriously injured a second.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 during a personal flight from a private airstrip on Pike Lake, with Homer as the intended destination.

The pilot, 52-year-old Kurt Stjean, of Homer, was killed in the crash. A female passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A plane crash in Anchor Point killed one person and seriously injured a second on Dec. 8, 2023. (National Transportation Safety Board)

The NTSB obtained dash camera footage that showed the Piper PA-18-150 in an inverted flat spin before the crash. In the video, the NTSB observed the airplane’s left wing was folded against the fuselage before impact.

Two investigators went to the scene on Dec. 8, where they “retained various components for additional examination and testing, and results are pending,” according to the report.

The report details that the plane crashed upside down in low brush. Investigators found that the right wing was only partially attached, with both lift struts fractured. The right wing and struts were still attached at the time of the crash and were later cut by first responders.

A detailed examination of the wreckage is pending, according to the report.

