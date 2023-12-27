Post-Christmas cold weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mainland areas of the state will see sub-zero temperatures and clear skies in the coming days, while storms affect the Aleutian Chain and southeast Panhandle.

Anchorage will see overnight lows drop to single digits through Friday night. Dress warm! Daytime highs will be below normal, staying in the teens.

A winter weather advisory is in place for southwest Alaska, near Dillingham and areas north and west. Snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and winds gusting to 30 mph are expected.

A winter storm warning in the southern slopes of the eastern Brooks Range will expire overnight. Snowfall of up to 8 inches will make travel difficult. Another advisory affecting the Taylor highway will also expire overnight.

Near Prudhoe Bay and Deadhorse and the central Beaufort Sea coast, a winter weather advisory will go through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph. And with single to sub-zero temperatures, wind chills will be of concern.

Northwest Alaska will see wind chills of 40 to 50 below Wednesday. The combination of cold and wind is serious, and residents should take special care to dress for the conditions.

Hot spot: Juneau, in southeast Alaska, with 45 degrees.

Cold spot: Nikolai, dropping to 46 degrees below zero.

