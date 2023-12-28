Anchorage Assembly still not ready to rename Port of Alaska after late congressman Don Young

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At the most recent Anchorage Assembly meeting, assembly members rejected a recommendation from a citizen panel to rename the Port of Alaska after the late congressman Don Young.

The citizen naming panel — assembled more than a year ago to make a recommendation on the name change to the Assembly — unanimously recommended this summer to rename the Port of Alaska as the Don Young Port of Anchorage.

The recommendation followed Mayor Dave Bronson’s March 2022 proposal to rename the state’s largest port after Young, who had died earlier that month at the age of 88.

“They go through all this work, and there were several meetings, and then they get all done and all of a sudden the assembly chair can just name it whatever he or she wants? I mean, why have the commission?” Bronson questioned in an interview on Wednesday.

Right now, the Assembly seems torn on what the port should officially be named. Aside from the citizen naming panel recommendation, two other options are being discussed.

Assembly member Meg Zaletel submitted a proposal to name cargo docks after Young, but not the entire port. Zaletel told members at the last meeting most ports in the United States are named after their body of water or point of terminus.

“But naming the cargo terminals ... after Don Young still allows recognition of his contributions and I think it’s a great compromise position and doesn’t put us really out of the port naming conventions,” Zaletel said.

Additionally, Assembly Chair Chris Constant has a proposal that would name the port the Don Young Port for All Alaska.

“I don’t really think that renaming the port, the Port of Anchorage, is the right move. The goods and services that come across that dock go to 85% of the residents of this state and it’s important for people to understand that. And so that’s where I drew some distinction with the actions of the naming panel,” Constant said.

Bronson said all three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation have signed a letter in support of the panel’s recommended name of Don Young Port of Anchorage. This was echoed by Bronson’s chief of staff Mario Bird at the last Assembly meeting.

“We should not simply disregard the support and the time that they have lended to this, especially because they are now fulfilling many of the same roles that Don Young fulfilled for many years,” Bird said.

Furthermore, Bird told the Assembly, that there is a bill in the state Legislature that addresses whether or not Anchorage will maintain control of the port. Bird said if the municipality renames the port as the Don Young Port of Alaska, it could add fuel to that fire.

“That will simply be an argument for the state to take control of our port,” Bird said.

However, Constant disagrees with Bird’s assessment.

“Mr. Bird made a mistake when he started to use that as an argument for why the Assembly has to do what he effectively wants the Assembly to do, because we’re going to get punished by the state,” Constant said. “That’s a failed rhetorical effort.”

However, Bronson agrees with his chief of staff and says it adds “gravitas” to the argument that the statewide port commission should take over our port. Bronson said the port belongs to the people of Anchorage and was built by Anchorage tax dollars.

“This confusion feeds that narrative and we don’t want that narrative. This port is our responsibility. We’ve put a lot of money into that over the decades,” Bronson said.

The Assembly voted to indefinitely postpone voting on the renaming of the Port of Alaska.

But on Dec. 20, assembly member Felix Rivera moved to reconsider the item. After seconding the motion, Constant said the Assembly would vote to reconsider the item at the Jan. 9 regular meeting.

“If the Assembly votes to reconsider the proposal, I intend to ask members to postpone the item to February so that we can hold a work session and review options,” Constant said.

In 2017, the Assembly changed the port’s name from the Port of Anchorage to the Port of Alaska, due to the port’s importance to the entire state.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.